Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Receives $173.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

