Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 3,797 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 3,797 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $35,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,755. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,820,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,819 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

