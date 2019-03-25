KT Corp (KT) Position Increased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421,323 shares during the period. KT accounts for 1.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of KT worth $86,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,790,000 after purchasing an additional 330,545 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 288,134 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,691,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,707,000 after purchasing an additional 334,748 shares during the period. Finally, Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,131,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KT shares. Nomura raised shares of KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/kt-corp-kt-position-increased-by-gqg-partners-llc.html.

KT stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. KT Corp has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.42.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.