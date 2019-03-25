KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $64,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $44.86 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

