Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 7,120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,319 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.
In other news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,508 shares of company stock worth $40,515,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
