Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 7,120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,319 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,508 shares of company stock worth $40,515,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/knight-swift-transportation-holdings-inc-knx-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.