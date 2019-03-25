Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.41 and last traded at C$43.74. 150,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 844,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.46.

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$370.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.2800000197745 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

