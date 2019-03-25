Kirby Co. (KEX) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,700,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $468,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,441,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Kirby from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $349,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kirby Co. (KEX) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/kirby-co-kex-stake-lessened-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.