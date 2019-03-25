Kingfisher plc (KGF) Insider Acquires £22,700 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Sophie Gasperment purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,661.57).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kingfisher plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 7.49 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kingfisher to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.25 ($3.35).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/kingfisher-plc-kgf-insider-acquires-22700-in-stock.html.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.