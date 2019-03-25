Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Camden National Co. (CAC)

Kimelman & Baird LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned about 1.36% of Camden National worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,561. The firm has a market cap of $609.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Deborah A. Jordan acquired 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $28,376.91. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $88,862 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

