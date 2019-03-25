Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Kimball International worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Kimball International by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 57.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL opened at $13.82 on Monday. Kimball International Inc has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $507.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/kimball-international-inc-kbal-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.