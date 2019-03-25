KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $118.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

NYSE TWLO opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Twilio has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -161.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. Twilio’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $3,176,453.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $91,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,852 shares of company stock worth $16,951,488 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

