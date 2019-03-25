Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KELTF. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

