Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,165,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,899,000. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst accounts for 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the third quarter valued at $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

BTT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. 9,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,246. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/karpus-management-inc-takes-position-in-blackrock-municipal-2030-trgt-trm-trst-btt.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.