Karpus Management Inc. Sells 8,050 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.40% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,521,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after buying an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,157,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 245,804 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIN remained flat at $$3.73 during trading hours on Monday. 21,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,380. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $3.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

