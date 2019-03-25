Karpus Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (MHF)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,022 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.90% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 608.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,265. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

