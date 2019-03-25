Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $731,000 Stake in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Kaizen Advisory LLC reduced its position in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,252,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,038,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of athenahealth by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 451,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 372,882 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,515,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of athenahealth stock remained flat at $$134.99 on Monday. 2,509,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. athenahealth, Inc has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts recently commented on ATHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of athenahealth from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

