Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Kaizen Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/kaizen-advisory-llc-has-678000-holdings-in-hamilton-lane-inc-hlne.html.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.