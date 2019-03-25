Just Energy Group’s (JE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.37.

JE stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $509.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $731.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This is a positive change from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

