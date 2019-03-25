JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Price Target to GBX 127

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.63 ($1.71).

LON SPI opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $513.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

