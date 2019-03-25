JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,734,000 after purchasing an additional 690,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

