JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 4,906.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,740,000.

BBAX stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2553 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

