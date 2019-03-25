Joules (JOUL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

LON:JOUL opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. Joules has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 393 ($5.14).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

