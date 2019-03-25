Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Position Reduced by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,564 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,514,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,204,000 after buying an additional 6,907,864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,223,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,362,000 after buying an additional 2,803,639 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/johnson-controls-international-plc-jci-position-reduced-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.