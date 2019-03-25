JET8 (J8T) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,411.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a market capitalization of $427,488.00 and $45,411.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00421898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.01632819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00226196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001324 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,064,884 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.