Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Ophir Energy (OPHR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPHR. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective (down previously from GBX 58 ($0.76)) on shares of Ophir Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ophir Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62 ($0.81).

LON OPHR opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Ophir Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.30 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)

