Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Ophir Energy (OPHR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPHR. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective (down previously from GBX 58 ($0.76)) on shares of Ophir Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ophir Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62 ($0.81).

LON OPHR opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Ophir Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.30 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

