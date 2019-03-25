Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OPHRY)

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

