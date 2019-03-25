Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €36.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.34 ($41.09).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €28.71 ($33.38) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

