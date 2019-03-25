Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 223,697 VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 223,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $16.46 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

