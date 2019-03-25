JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAKK. DA Davidson cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.
The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
