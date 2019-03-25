JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAKK. DA Davidson cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/jakks-pacific-jakk-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-00.html.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.