Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 207.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.72 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

