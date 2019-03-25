Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,567,400 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

In other news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $134,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,713 shares of company stock worth $1,820,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

