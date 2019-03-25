J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

JCOM opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $505,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $832,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,947.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,863 shares of company stock worth $5,742,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

