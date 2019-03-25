J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo bought 500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $126.86.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

