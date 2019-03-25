J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCP shares. Citigroup started coverage on J C Penney in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J C Penney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,382,574 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 14,172,524 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 452,690 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter worth about $10,871,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 145,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,450,816. The company has a market cap of $477.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

