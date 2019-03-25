Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Itron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Itron by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,090,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $203,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,441 shares of company stock worth $10,116,704. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $48.25 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

