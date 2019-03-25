iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 396.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,781 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

