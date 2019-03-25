iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 145,937 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,037.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,706,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.45. 1,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,800. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.72 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5638 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

