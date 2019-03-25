iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 556.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,069,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.40. 19,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,092. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

