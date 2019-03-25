iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 680.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $97.08 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

