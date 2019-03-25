iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

