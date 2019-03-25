iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 184,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,030,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,787 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 175,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,161,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 303,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,798. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $61.65.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

