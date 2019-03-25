iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Shares Sold by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,814,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,163. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $118.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3584 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

