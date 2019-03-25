iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,023,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,989,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $57.93 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

