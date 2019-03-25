iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,672 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

