iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,719 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $60.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

