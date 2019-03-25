iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Holdings Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.34 on Monday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1991 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

