Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 894,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins accounts for approximately 0.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRS. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

