Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.38.

IONS stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $81.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

