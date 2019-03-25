Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

3/22/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

3/18/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/28/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.04. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,487. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $81.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408 in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

