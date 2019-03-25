Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):
- 3/22/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “
- 3/18/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/1/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/28/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/28/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.04. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,487. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $81.03.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.
