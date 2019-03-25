Investors Sell ConocoPhillips (COP) on Strength (COP)

Investors sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $60.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.02 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ConocoPhillips had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. ConocoPhillips traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $67.07

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/investors-sell-conocophillips-cop-on-strength-cop-2.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.